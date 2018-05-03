30th Anniversary Crozier Gala funds to provide scholarships for Diocesan families

The Catholic Community Foundation for the Diocese of Phoenix hosted its 30th anniversary “Pearls of Grace”-themed Crozier Gala on Saturday, April 14 at the Arizona Biltmore’s Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom.
The gala benefited the organization’s Crozier Catholic School Scholarship Program, which awards scholarships to children of diocesan employees, allowing a Catholic education to be accessible and affordable.
“We are here to build scholarship resources for students whose parents work as Catholic school teachers, administrators and support staff in the Diocese of Phoenix,” said Catholic Community Foundation CEO Deacon James Carabajal in a prepared statement.
“Can you imagine what it would be like to work for the church and not having the financial means for your own children to receive a Catholic education? These scholarships are designed for these servants, to provide opportunities for their children to receive an exceptional faith-based education.”
The event was heavily focused on entertainment, with performances by the Katzin Crozier Honor Choir and celebrity manicurist and singer Deborah Lippmann, according to a press release.
Mary Lou and John Campo III were honored with the Bishop’s Crozier Award for Lifetime Leadership and Service for their five decades of service and contributions to various Catholic organizations.
The couple has volunteered legal services to Catholic Charities, assisted in the purchase of the property where Mt. Claret is now located, provided the founding gift to establish the “Prepare Him Room” capital campaign at the All Saints Catholic Newman Center and helped to build Crosier Village.
John Campo has been a Knight of Malta since 1996 and served on the board of the Catholic Community Foundation for six years while Mary Lou Campo has donated time to the Christ Child Society of Phoenix.
“There are so many other warm stories about Mary Lou and John as people that truly stand out for those who know them,” said Bishop Thomas Olmsted in a prepared statement. “They are the kinds of ‘Pearls of Grace’ that make our community so much stronger.”
NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Emmy Award-winning television personality Carey Peña served as emcees.
Pat and Bob Bondurant and Molly and Bob Stockley served as the co-chairs of the event.
This year’s sponsors included Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Happy Jack Lodge, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, the Diocese of Phoenix, National Bank of Arizona and Mr. and Mrs. David Katzin, Bondurant School of Racing, Dr. and Mrs. Randall Blazic, Catholic Education Arizona, Catholic Cemeteries and Funeral Homes, J.P. Morgan, St. Gabriel Parish and Annunciation Catholic School, The Learning Journey International, Geddes and Company, and Coe and Van Loo Consultants.