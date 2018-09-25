2018 Phoenix Heart Ball Committee hosts addressing luncheon

The theme of the 59th Annual Heart Ball, which supports the American Heart Association, is Driven Hearts.

Chairman Carolyn Jackson and her executive team brought the Heart Ball Committee to Mountain Shadows Resort for the annual Addressing Luncheon.

The Committee spent the morning stuffing the Heart Ball invitations which were mailed directly following the luncheon.

Once the invitations were completed, everyone entered the Mountain Shadows Ball Room where lunch was served.

Neiman Marcus of Scottsdale and Oscar de la Renta presented a beautiful fashion show to all attendees.

Ms. Jackson graciously thanked Mountain Shadows Resort, all sponsors, guests, committee members and Past Heart Ball Chairmen for their ongoing and generous support of the Phoenix Heart Ball and the American Heart Association.

The 59th Heart Ball Executive Committee consists of Chairman, Carolyn Jackson, Chairman Elect, Kristine Thompson, Vice Chairmen, Ingrid Haas and Sylvia Shoen, Sweetheart, Beth McRae and Honorary Chairmen Nan and CA Howlett.

Since 1959, under the original leadership of Mrs. Peggy Goldwater, the Phoenix Heart Ball committee has been committed to raising funds supporting the American Heart Association.

Their significant fundraising efforts help raise awareness and valuable research efforts to eradicate heart disease and stroke. The 59th annual Phoenix Heart Ball will be held Nov. 17 at The Phoenician Resort.

For more information visit phoenixheartball.heart.org.