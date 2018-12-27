2018 Desert Foundation Auxiliary hosts 53rd annual Desert Ball

Over 600 guests were in attendance to celebrate the presentation of 20 accomplished young women at the 53rd annual Desert Foundation Desert Ball on Dec. 22.
The Desert Foundation Auxiliary selects and presents to the community young ladies from the city of Scottsdale, Town of Paradise Valley and Carefree areas at the annual Desert Ball. The Desert Foundation Desert Ball is headed by President, Joan Raskin, Ball Chairman, Gina Forster and Ball Co-Chairman, Wendy Dewan.
White House Design adorned the Phoenician Resort ballroom in silvery blue and winter white highlighted by the floral orbs over the dance floor.
Proceeds from the Desert Ball are dispersed annually. This year’s recipients are For the Love of Travis and Kids in Focus.
The 2018 debutantes are:
- Quinn Novak Beckham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Beckham
- Isabella Marguerite Bender, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Karl Bender
- Lauren Mackenzie Cohen, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Craig Cohen
- Mackenzie Alyse Cooper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Cooper
- Caysie Marie DeVary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel DeVary
- Devin Rose Douglas, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwyane Douglas
- Grace Nicole Elsie, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Elsie
- Emily Rose Hink, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. John Hink
- Cassaundra King Johnson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Johnson
- Grace Alexis Koester, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wolfgang Koester
- Alexandra Rene LaPose, daughter of Mrs. John Patterson and Mr. Charles LaPose
- Lulu Loran Lundstedt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lundstedt
- Caitlin Marie McGrath, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John McGrath
- Grace Caroline Musil, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Musil
- Caroline Marie Pescatore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Pescatore
- Audrey Vivian Polk, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Polk
- Rachel Elizabeth Sipes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanton Sipes
- Abigail Kim Sonnier, daughter of Ms. Jolene Ann Corey and Mr. Conrad Sonnier
- Katherine Martha Wilson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Wilson
- Amelie Blanc Young, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Noel Young.