2018 Desert Foundation Auxiliary hosts 53rd annual Desert Ball

Over 600 guests were in attendance to celebrate the presentation of 20 accomplished young women at the 53rd annual Desert Foundation Desert Ball on Dec. 22.

The Desert Foundation Auxiliary selects and presents to the community young ladies from the city of Scottsdale, Town of Paradise Valley and Carefree areas at the annual Desert Ball. The Desert Foundation Desert Ball is headed by President, Joan Raskin, Ball Chairman, Gina Forster and Ball Co-Chairman, Wendy Dewan.

White House Design adorned the Phoenician Resort ballroom in silvery blue and winter white highlighted by the floral orbs over the dance floor.

Proceeds from the Desert Ball are dispersed annually. This year’s recipients are For the Love of Travis and Kids in Focus.

The 2018 debutantes are: