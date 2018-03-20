10th annual Ryan House Community Breakfast event raises $275,000

Nearly 1,000 guests attended Ryan House’s 10th Annual Community Breakfast on Thursday, March 8 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort, which featured event Honorary Chair and Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Drew Stanton.
The event raised $275,000 that will directly support the nonprofit organization which relies 100 percent on community donations and cares for Arizona’s most medically fragile children and their families.
“As Ryan House celebrates its 10th year with open doors, open hearts, we are so grateful for the support of the community, which has opened its heart to Ryan House and embraced our mission,” Ryan House Executive Director Tracy Leonard-Warner said in a prepared statement. “For the children and families we serve, Ryan House is a lifeline.”
Mr. Stanton lent his support as Honorary Chair of the Breakfast and spoke during the program about a recent visit he had with one of the children on end-of-life care, according to a press release.
Hospice of the Valley’s Community Engagement Director, Lin-Sue Cooney, served as the event emcee. This year’s Event Chair was Steffani Meyers.
The event also featured the second annual Courage Award presentation to ASU students and Ryan House volunteers Dustin Parsons and Max Bartolomea as well as Ryan House family keynote speech from the Crowell Family, and a welcome by Ryan House Teen Board Volunteer Ryland Davidson.
Ryan House is a safe and joyful place where kids can be kids and families can be families, the press release stated. During respite stays of up to 28 days per year, Ryan House provides everyday childhood experiences, including swimming and sleepovers, to children whose medical conditions make many of these experiences difficult and empowers children to life their best life.
As one of only three facilities of its kind in the nation, Ryan House is leading the way for a new model of care in pediatric palliative care, the press release stated.
“We’re proud that we’ve been able to serve nearly 1,000 families in the eight years Ryan House has been in operation,” Ms. Leonard-Warner said in the prepared statement.
“We estimate as many as 5,000 families in Maricopa County could benefit from this kind of care. The funds raised today will allow us to continue to reach those who need us most.”