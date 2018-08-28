10th Annual Heels for Healing and Diva Dash returns Sept. 29

Calling all shoppers, high heel aficionados and self-proclaimed Divas: Florence Crittenton is hosting its 10th Annual Heels for Healing and Diva Dash on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Florence Crittenton’s upscale resale store, Flo’s on 7th.

All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit’s life-changing programs for girls, young women and their families.

“This event was created with the concept of ‘walking in someone else’s shoes’ and our many supporters have done just that for 10 years. As they shop with a purpose, it is in support of the young women we provide hope, safety and opportunity to,” said Dr. Kellie M. Warren, Florence Crittenton’s Chief Executive Officer.

The day kicks off with the Diva Dash at 8:30 a.m. followed by a one-of-a kind shopping experience at 10 a.m. Shoppers will enjoy low prices on gently used designer heels and handbags, according to a press release.

Check in for the Diva Dash begins at 7:30 a.m. with light refreshments available for competitors and attendees.

In teams of up to four, the Diva Dash challenges participants to slip on a pair of heels, 1.5 inches or higher, and race in an obstacle course at Flo’s on 7th. The winning team not only gains bragging rights and a trophy, but also a gift certificate to Flo’s on 7th for post-win shopping.

The $25 Diva Dash registration fee includes early access to the event’s shopping and a special tote that takes 20 percent off all heels and purses purchased at Flo’s on 7th for an entire year starting Monday, Oct. 1.

Longtime Florence Crittenton supporters and community philanthropists Debbie Gaby and Deborah Bateman will once again be the honorary co-chairs for this years event.

For more information about the 10th Annual Heels for Heeling or to register for the Diva Dash, visit: www.flocrit.org/single-event/10th-annual-heels-for-healing-and-annual-diva-dash.

Leading up to Heels for Healing and the Diva Dash, Florence Crittenton will be accepting donations of new and like-new designer, formal, casual and vintage shoes and handbags until Friday, Sept. 28:

Flo’s on 7th – 4116 N. 7th Ave., in Phoenix; and

Florence Crittenton – 715 W. Mariposa Street, in Phoenix.

To become an event sponsor or host a donation drive, contact Katie Cannon by phone at 602-274-7318 or email at kcannon@flocrit.org.