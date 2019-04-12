Wartburg Choir to perform in Paradise Valley on April 27

The Wartburg Choir will perform 7 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Drive. (Submitted photo)

As part of its domestic tour through California and Arizona, the Wartburg Choir will perform at Camelback Bible Church.

The concert, featuring music centered around the strength of the human spirit to overcome adversity, will be 7 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at 3900 E. Stanford Drive, according to a press release.

The program theme is: “We Will Rise!” The program includes Abbie Betinis’ “Bar Xizam,” which translated from the Persian Farsi language means “Upward, I Rise.” Also, the audience will hear masterworks by Johann Sebastian Bach and Lili Boulanger, hymns by F. Melius Christiansen and Albert Brumley.

In addition, there will be an American Freedom song arrangement by Tom Trenney and a “reimagining” of the Protestant hymn: “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God” for choir, piano and electric guitar by Kyle Pederson.

The choir also will perform a new composition, “Your Hand in Mine,” by 2013 Wartburg alumnus Connor Koppin and poet Brian Newhouse, a radio host from Minnesota Public Radio.

“The program provides the listener with a sense of rising hope, a dedication to a higher purpose, and a calling to seek a better life together nourished in wisdom and love. You will hear the masterworks by composers such as J.S. Bach and Orlando de Lasso next to the music of composers who represent marginalized and often oppressed voices in our society,” Wartburg Choir Director Lee Nelson said in a prepared statement.

“You will hear music that deals with unimaginable loss as well as redefined hope. You will hear new music by composers that draw their inspiration from texts and music written over 400 years ago that continues to lift up the idea of resilience, strength and love. We encourage you to listen deeply and allow the marriage of words and music to speak to your heart and mind. It is our hope that you leave the concert with a renewed sense of hope and love for yourself and for your neighbor, both known and unknown.”

The internationally acclaimed Wartburg Choir performs sacred music from all historical periods and styles, often featuring works of contemporary composers, the release noted. The choir makes annual concert tours throughout the country and travels abroad every three years during the college’s one-month May Term.

The cost for this event is $15 for adults and $5 for youths and students with an ID.

Tickets: wartburg.edu/tours/#choir.