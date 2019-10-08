VYT presents: They Chose Me! musical, Oct. 11-27

Production features 23 Valley performers, ages 9-16, and runs Oct. 11-27 at 525 N. First Street in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

Valley Youth Theatre presents, “They Chose Me!,” a musical on understanding and acceptance among and for adopted children or those in the foster care system.

Written by adoptive parent Ned Paul Ginsburg and Michael Colby, who will attend opening night, “They Chose Me” features 23 young performers throughout the Valley in the show running Oct. 11-27 at 525 N. First Street in downtown Phoenix.

Cast members, three of whom are adopted, are from Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Guadalupe, Goodyear, Gilbert Glendale and Buckeye, according to a press release.

Producing artistic director, Bobb Cooper, previously premiered the work in Arizona, in 2013, the release noted.

“A lot has changed since the crisis that existed for Arizona children to find homes, back then,” Mr. Cooper said in a prepared statement.

“Today, our goal is to show children who have found permanent homes – and those still hoping to – that they aren’t alone in their past experiences or current circumstances and to present an engaging and entertaining way for people who know those children to better understand and appreciate what they’ve been through.”

The musical highlights foster care and adoption through the voices of young people who have experienced a variety of aspects from challenging foster situations and learning that they’re adopted to living with single-parent, same-sex parent and multi-racial families.

“Once again, we’re taking a risk with a production that delivers a meaningful and important message. They Chose Me hasn’t been a smash hit on Broadway, it isn’t based on a popular movie or television show and it doesn’t come from a classic fairy tale.

What it does do, however, is help audiences understand the many kinds of families that exist and encourage them to accept those who may not have the same kind of family they do,” said Mr. Cooper, who directed the production.

Musical supervision provided by Mark Fearey; choreography by Nathalie Velasquez; costume design by Karol Cooper; and musical direction by Tristan Peterson-Steinert, according to the release.

VYT is partnering with several Arizona foster care and adoption agencies to ensure that audiences “receive the most accurate and important information available about foster care and adoption,” the release added.

Tickets are $20 and on sale at vyt.com.