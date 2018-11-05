Victory Days celebrates tribe’s historic win over dam project

The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation invites the public to the 37th anniversary of the Orme Dam Victory Days Celebration at the Fort McDowell Rodeo Grounds Friday-Sunday, Nov. 16-18.

This year’s celebration features an All-Indian Rodeo, Intertribal Powwow, a Yavapai Village showcase of cultural performances from different tribes of the Southwest, basketball, softball and golf tournaments, authentic native food vendors, a tribal parade, arts and crafts vendors and live music entertainment.

“This historic event celebrates the tribe’s victory over the federal government during their battle over the proposed Orme Dam that would have flooded a majority of the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation located 35 miles northwest of Phoenix,” according to a release. “The proposed dam would have resulted in relocation, loss to crops, livestock, burial grounds and historic sites just to name a few.”

The Fort McDowell Rodeo Grounds are at 9500 S. Rodeo Drive in Fort McDowell. For more: fmyn.org.