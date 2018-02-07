Valley Youth Theatre opens ‘The Hobbit’ Friday

Valley Youth Theatre presents “The Hobbit,” opening this weekend in downtown Phoenix.
Presented Friday, Saturday and Sunday Feb. 9-25, this production of “The Hobbit,” is a dramatized version of the book by J.R.R. Tolkein, author of the “Lord of the Rings” books, which are also a popular movie trilogy by director Peter Jackson.
Before Fredo’s famous journey to destroy the Ring, Bilbo Baggins lived his own adventure with the legendary wizard of Gandalf. Based on Mr. Tolkein’s story, Bilbo battles evil and danger in this prequel to the popular “Lord of the Rings” movies, according to a press release.
This dramatization of The Hobbit is authorized by Professor J.R.R. Tolkien and produced by arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company.
Valley Youth Theatre’s Director of Education, Sandi Carll, is directing the production.
Performances vary between 7 p.m., noon and 3 p.m. on the weekends between Feb. 9-25. Tickets are $20 per person.
Visit www.vyt.com for tickets or call 602-253-8188 ext. 1.