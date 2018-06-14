Valley Youth Theatre closes season with ‘Annie, The Musical’

As the final show of its 29th season, Valley Youth Theatre will present “Annie, the Musical” Friday, June 15-Sunday, July 1, at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St., Phoenix.

Presented by Grand Canyon University and sponsored in part by Pono Construction and Mobile Mini, this is the fifth time Valley Youth Theatre has presented “Annie,” a production “that is very dear to producing artistic director Bobb Cooper,” according to a release.

“This is the fourth time Cooper has produced, directed and played the role of Oliver ‘Daddy’ Warbucks. It’s also the fourth time resident costume designer Karol Cooper has designed all of the costumes and portrayed stern orphanage caretaker, Miss Hannigan.”

VYT has partnered with HopeKids again to give boys and girls an event to remember by attending the June 14 dress rehearsal free of charge.

HopeKids provides ongoing events, activities and a support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-­threatening medical condition.

“Valley Youth Theatre is one of our most valued event partners,” stated Angie Abfalter, HopeKids program manager. “The laughter, joy and hope they bring to our HopeKids is immeasurable. VYT takes our HopeKids off to magical places and gives them an escape from the daily struggles living with a life-threatening medical condition. We thank VYT for giving our HopeKids something to look forward to.”

VYT’s ongoing tradition of inviting HopeKids to the last dress rehearsal before every show opens has allowed more than 500 HopeKids and their parents to see live productions this season.

Tickets for “Annie” range from $16.50 to $35.50 and can be purchased at 602-252-8497 or online, for an additional fee, at HerbergerTheater.org.