USS Arizona exhibit reopens at Capitol Museum

Secretary of State Michele Reagan formally reopened the Capitol Museum’s most popular exhibit and unique tribute to the USS Arizona, the state’s namesake battleship.
The ribbon cutting took place during the annual Pearl Harbor Day commemorations at the state capitol in Phoenix.
The museum’s newly-refurbished exhibit features artifacts from the ship and artwork commemorating the attack on Pearl Harbor, according to a press release.
In addition to the iconic silver service that has been in the museum’s custody since 1991, the permanent display includes a USS Arizona model, shells from the Arizona and Missouri, a relic piece of the superstructure and an American flag salvaged from the sunken ship.
A case of rotating artifacts currently hold a bugle donated by one of the survivors, a salvaged ashtray from the ship’s wardroom, and the “Last Man Champagne Set” given by President Ford to the Arizona survivors to toast their fallen shipmates.
“I was excited to take the opportunity to update such an important part of our museum in light of the fact it had not been updated in such a long time,” Secretary Reagan said in a prepared statement.
“We had exhibit locations repainted, repositioned artifacts, updated information and created an environment for the USS Arizona Silver Service to shine.”