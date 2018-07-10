Tucson artist creates public mural at Desert Ridge Marketplace as part of series

Desert Ridge Marketplace is transforming into a living public art gallery during the Summer Mural Project where each weekend a new artist will have their turn to paint a unique public mural over a 12-week span.

This past weekend’s artist was Victor Navarro of Tucson, who derives inspiration from colorful objects that are full of movement that showcase his Hispanic Heritage, according to a press release.

Art styles and themes will vary dramatically throughout that time with work inspired by the desert, city life, graffiti and Latino culture, among others.

A new masterpiece will arise in a different location in The District each weekend and be on display for at least one week, a release states The Summer Mural Project takes shape every weekend through Labor Day weekend.

Capturing his overpowering artist expressions has been Mr. Navarro’s passion since the age of 15, a press release states. Since moving to the U.S. from Guadalajara, Mexico in 1998, Mr. Navarro has nurtured his artistic inspiration which soon became an obsession.

Graduating from The University of Arizona with his Bachelor of Fine Arts and having received his Master’s Degree from Northern Arizona University, Mr. Navarro seized art teaching opportunities at various institutions, such as Pima County College, Tucson Parks & Recreation and Splendido.

Creating and promoting his artwork has been Mr. Navarro’s objective; nonetheless he contributes to the promotion of the fine arts by partaking in artistic events, fundraisers and other community engagement opportunities for the benefit of his peers.

Mr. Navarro has received various awards, including the Silver Medal from Paris’ International Academy of Lutece. He has received recognitions from the Societe Nationales des Beaux Arts and the European Center for the Promotion of Arts and Literature.

At 19, Mr. Navarro was one of the youngest artists to be invited to exhibit his artwork at the famed Louvre in Paris, under the salon “Carrousel du Louvre.” Additional recognition along with prizes have continued to follow from Art Communities in the United States as well as France.