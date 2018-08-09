Traveling exhibit of artwork by President George W. Bush coming to Arizona

The Arizona Historical Society, in partnership with Sandra Day O’Connor Institute, will host “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors,” a special exhibit from the George W. Bush Institute, this fall.

Growing out of President Bush’s personal commitment and the ongoing work of the Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative, Portraits of Courage brings together 66 full-color portraits and a four-panel mural painted by President Bush of 98 service members and veterans who have served our nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the president has come to know personally since leaving office, according to a release.

The Arizona Historical Society’s Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park, 1300 N. College Ave. in Tempe, is one of four venues nationwide selected to host the paintings this year. Portraits of Courage will be on display Oct. 19-Dec. 29.

Admission to Portraits of Courage is included with tickets to the Arizona Heritage Center at Papago Park.

Adults are $12; seniors 65 and older are $10; ages 7-17 are $8; and children 6 and under, Arizona Historical Society members, military and veterans are free.

Two-for-one admission is offered on the first Tuesday of the month. To learn more, visit PortraitsofCourageAZ.org

“Each featured painting is accompanied by the inspiring story of the warrior depicted, written by President Bush,” according to the release.

“As the stories unfold, readers and visitors will encounter the faces and the hearts of those who answered the nation’s call and learn of their bravery on the battlefield, their journey to recovery, and the continued leadership and contribution they make as civilians,” according to the release.

In addition to the collection of portraits, the exhibit includes information and resources created by the Bush Institute’s Military Service Initiative that visitors can use to learn how to better support post-9/11 warriors in their communities. These resources are intended to help bridge the military-civilian divide.

The paintings featured in Portraits of Courage are also the subject of a hardcover book by the same name, available in stores and online.

President Bush is donating 100 percent of his profits from the book to the George W. Bush Presidential Center, whose Military Service Initiative works to ensure that post-9/11 veterans and their families make successful transitions to civilian life with a focus on gaining meaningful employment and overcoming the invisible wounds of war.

Housed within the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the George W. Bush Institute is nonpartisan policy organization with the mission of developing leaders, advancing policy and taking action to solve today’s most pressing challenges. Visit BushCenter.org.

Founded in 2009 by retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the mission of the Sandra Day O’Connor Institute is to continue her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance civics education, civic engagement and civil discourse. Visit OConnorInstitute.org

Founded in 1864, the Arizona Historical Society is the state’s oldest historical organization, dedicated to collecting, preserving and sharing Arizona’s rich history. Visit arizonahistoricalsociety.org