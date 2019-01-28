Tickets go on sale Feb. 8 for Steve Hackett Phoenix concert

Reserved seat tickets will be on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, for Steve Hackett’s Selling England By The Pound performance Oct. 17 at The Van Buren in Phoenix.

Acclaimed by many to be Genesis’ finest album, Selling England by the Pound will be performed by Mr. Hackett and company in its entirety.

“Supported by some of the best musicians on the planet, Steve’s unique guitar work remains the fulcrum on which this challenging and exhilarating show is balanced,” a release stated.

With Genesis, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 , the guitarist “produced some of the most memorable moments, from the sensitivity of his acoustic sound on ‘Horizons’ and ‘Blood on the Rooftops’ to the dramatic rock guitar solos of ‘Firth of Fifth’ and ‘Fountain of Salmacis’,” according to the release.

Tickets may be purchased at The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix, or thevanburenphx.com.

To charge by phone, call 480-659-1641.

All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing surcharges.