Three-day event HeroPreneur aims to benefit veterans

HeroPreneur, a three-day experience for America’s veterans, will return to Phoenix from Nov. 14-16 at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St., to empower veterans through entrepreneurship, education and careers while celebrating the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.

Keynote speakers will include The Shark Group’s Daymond John and U.S. Marine Corps (Retired) Lt. Col. Justin Constantine, according to a press release. The event is aimed at Arizona’s 640,000 veterans and 2,000 veteran owned companies.

The HeroZona Foundation and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services are spearheading the three-day engagement in conjunction with state of Arizona, city of Phoenix and Arizona Corporate Counsel.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will also be at HeroPreneur hosting workshops for large companies, small veteran owned businesses and veterans interested in contracting government and earning certification.

Other aspects of the event include a press conference, a forum of law enforcement and community luminaries, breakfasts, Heropreneur awards, luncheons, keynote speakers, business fair, veteran workshops and a career fair.