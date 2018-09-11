Theatre Artists Studio to present Pulitzer Prize-winning play

David Lindsay-Abaire’s “Rabbit Hole” will be presented Sept. 28 to Oct. 21 on the stage of The Theatre Artists Studio, 12406 N. Paradise Village Parkway East, Scottsdale.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, “Rabbit Hole” examines one family’s journey through grief and survival.

​Produced by The Theatre Artists Studio and directed by Barbara Acker, the cast features Ashley Faulkner, Patti Davis Suarez and Larah Pawlowski along with guest artists Ben Rojek and Nathanial Smith.

Performances on Fridays and Saturdays are 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for general admission; $20 for groups of 10 or more, seniors ages 65 and older and members of the military; and $15 for students age 25 and younger.

Tickets can be obtained by calling the box office at 602-765-0120 or online at thestudiophx.org/tickets.