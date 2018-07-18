Theater company announces 2018-19 season schedule

iTheatre Collaborative, a resident company on the Kax Stage at the Herberger Theater Center, opens its season Friday, Sept. 7, with “White Guy on the Bus.”

Bruce Graham’s work is a “no-holds barred and very disturbing play about the civil discord and divide in America,” according to a release.

It runs Sept. 7-22.

It will be followed Oct. 19-Nov. 3 by the story of the civil disobedience of nine individuals during the Vietnam era – “The Trial of the Catonsville Nine.”

Other plays in the series are “Hostage,” Jan. 18-Feb. 2, and “Frost/Nixon,” March 29-April 13.

Throughout the season, performance times in the Kax are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes hour prior to curtain.

Kax Stage at the Herberger Theater Center is at 222 E. Monroe, Phoenix.

For tickets, call the Herberger box office, 602-252-8497, or visit itheatreaz.org.