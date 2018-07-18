Theater company announces 2018-19 season schedule

Jul 18th, 2018 · by · Comments:

iTheatre Collaborative, a resident company on the Kax Stage at the Herberger Theater Center, opens its season Friday, Sept. 7, with “White Guy on the Bus.”

Bruce Graham’s work is a “no-holds barred and very disturbing play about the civil discord and divide in America,” according to a release.

It runs Sept. 7-22.

It will be followed Oct. 19-Nov. 3 by the story of the civil disobedience of nine individuals during the Vietnam era – “The Trial of the Catonsville Nine.”

Other plays in the series are “Hostage,” Jan. 18-Feb. 2, and “Frost/Nixon,” March 29-April 13.

Throughout the season, performance times in the Kax are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes hour prior to curtain.

Kax Stage at the Herberger Theater Center is at 222 E. Monroe, Phoenix.

For tickets, call the Herberger box office, 602-252-8497, or visit itheatreaz.org.

Tags · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie