The Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral to feature ‘True Expression’ art

A sense of Place – Bela Fidel Submitted photos

True Expression- Art by Karolina Adams and Bela Fidel will be displayed Sept. 27–Oct. 23 at Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix.

The two artists are noted to use their divergent styles to express their emotion and imagination, according to a press release.

Karolina Adams Finding My Inner Buddha

Describing Ms. Adams works in ink and graphite, creating intimate imagery “that is playful and poignant,” she uses a recurring character in her work of a small drawing mannequin with red striped socks who interacts with large real-world objects and conveys an emotional punch.

Ms. Adams has a bachelor’s of fine arts from Columbia College, Chicago. She is a gallery artist in Scottsdale and Lenox, Mass. Her work has been shown around Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Illinois, the release said.

Ms. Fidel, who works with oils, encaustics, experiments with plasters and compounds to create unique mixed media paintings. Her work mixes abstract, colorful, and textural.

“Each painting takes me to roads traveled as well as worlds unknown and provides challenges for growth and humility,” said Ms. Fidel in a prepared statement.

She has experienced many cultures by living in different countries, the release said, adding that the experience has enriched her art. Born in Sao Paulo Brazil, she studied at Hebrew University in Israel and is a member of International Encaustic Artists. She won numerous awards and has shown her work throughout Arizona and California.

Business hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.