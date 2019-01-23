The Hermosa Inn to host myriad events on Valentine’s Day weekend

The Hermosa Inn, 5532 N. Palo Christi Road in the Town of Paradise Valley, will celebrate love during Valentine’s weekend.

The inn has planned romantic culinary events and a variety of artistic opportunities for guests to do from Feb. 14-17, according to a press release.

Entertainment, cuisine and wine

LON’s restaurant will host a Valentine’s Dinner Thursday, Feb. 14 where Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco has created a three-course Tasting Menu that begins with egg custard, smoked salmon caviar, potato crisp.

Four appetizers will follow, ranging from lobster bisque with tangerine, chorizo crumble, crème fraiche to house mangalitsa prosciutto with McClendon’s asparagus, medjool dates, arugula and aged balsamic.

Entrees include the Snake River Farms wagyu beef striploin, Atlantic halibut, La Belle Farms duck breast or braised pork shank, which can have the addition of Périgord black truffles, sautéed foie gras or a tristan lobster tail.

For dessert, there will be blood orange olive oil cake or the dark chocolate cake with milk chocolate mousse, strawberry macaron and strawberry crumb.

The Tasting Menu is $85 per person and upcharges for enhancements and is offered only from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14.

There will also be a Corks and Concert event Friday, Feb. 15 and will include winemaker Eric Glomski; nouveau-flamenco guitarist Esteban; and Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco.

Esteban will perform a concert with his violinist daughter, Teresa Joy, while guests can eat from a selection of tapas, which Mr. Pacheco will prepare. The event is $125 per person is will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mr. Pachecho and Mr. Glomski will also be on hand Saturday, Feb. 16 for the inn’s #UnmistakablyArizona Winter Harvest Dinner, which will feature wines from Page Springs Cellars.

The “celebration of Arizona farming” is a five-course dinner and is $149 per person. The event will run from 6-9 p.m.

Paint, sketch or learn something new

The Hermosa Inn’s Artist-in-Residence Carrie Curran will host a Mimosas and Monet painting class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

This class is aimed for beginners through emerging processionals. Ms. Curran will teach, inspire and guide guests on using acrylic on canvas. The class fee of $85 includes instruction, all supplies, mimosa, coffee and pastries, a release states.

Local artist and illustrator Devon Meyers will host a Journaling — Art and Observation Series: Feathered Friends event from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

The class will teach students how to hone their observations skills of the intricacy of nature, focusing on how to capture posture, proportion, angles, traits and color while sketching and painting birds of the Southwest.

Ms. Meyers will provide step-by-step instruction throughout the workshop to include sketching and drawing techniques, watercolor skills and tips on how to use the light and hues of the day. The class is $85.

The final event of the weekend is called Focus on Food with Write on Rubee’s Christina Barrueta. This event is $85 per person and will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Feb. 17.

Ms. Barrueta will share tips and tricks for photographing food with either an Apple or Android phone. Students can learn to prop, prep and play with plates of food from Mr. Pacheco to create images as seen in Christina’s social media and her Write on Rubee website.