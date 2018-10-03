The Hermosa Inn to host food, art two-day event

The Hermosa Inn, 5532 N. Palo Christi Road in Paradise Valley, will continue its artistic legacy with the Fall Palette to Palate, a two-day art retreat designed to awaken the senses, soothe the spirit and create picture perfect memories to last a lifetime.

Guests can craft their own palette by choosing from a diverse array of unique events, including workshops led by award-winning artists and a culinary celebration: #UnmistakablyArizona Fall Harvest Dinner, highlighting all Arizona-sourced products; including produce, dairy, meats and wines, according to a press release.

With workshops beginning Saturday, Nov. 3, guests can select one class, or all, priced at just $105 each, to create days perfectly suited to their liking and do not need to be registered hotel guests, a release states.

The special Palette to Palate Art Retreat rate begins at just $339 a night with promo code P2P and includes early check-in/late check-out, based on availability.

The featured palate events will include #UnmistakablyArizona Fall Harvest Dinner Featuring Carlson Creek Vineyards Saturday, Nov. 3 and a Food Photography Brunch with Write On Rubee’s Christina Barrueta Sunday, Nov. 4.

The featured palette events include Discover the Joy of Plein Air Painting — Carrie Curran and Workshop with Linda Pullinsi — Watercolor Batik on Rice Paper, both on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The #UnmistakablyArizona Fall Harvest Dinner Featuring Carlson Creek Vineyards has Executive Chef Jeremy Pacheco welcoming Queen Creek Olive Mill owner Perry Rea and Arizona vintner Robert Carlson for this four-course dinner under the stars.

A different flavored olive oil is incorporated into each dish, which will be paired with wines from Carlson Creek Vineyards. The event is 6-9 p.m. and is $149 per person.

The Food Photography Brunch with Write On Rubee’s Christina Barrueta event will feature food, beverage and travel writer Christina Barrueta sharing tips and tricks for photographing food on the go with a smartphone.

Attendees can learn to prop, prep and play with plates of food crafted by Mr. Pacheco to create “drool-worthy” images, as seen in Ms. Barrueta’s social media and Write on Rubee website.

A bountiful buffet brunch will be offered mid-way through the class. The event is 9:30 a.m. to noon and is $105 per person, which includes buffet brunch, a mimosa, instruction, gratuity and taxes.

The Discover the Joy of Plein Air Painting will feature painter/instructor and The Hermosa Inn’s Artist-in-Residence Carrie Curran as she shares her passion for plein air painting.

She will lead guests through the hotel grounds as she hopes to inspire them to develop an artist’s perspective. Each student will create a small “field study” in oils, with a focus on composition, value and color.

This class will expand the skills of the experienced artist and teach beginners how to start painting outdoors. Class fee, $105 per person, includes instruction, all supplies, mimosa, coffee and pastries. The event is 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Workshop with Linda Pullinsi — Watercolor Batik on Rice Paper is in partnership with Scottsdale Artists’ School. Participants in this three-hour workshop from 1-4 p.m. will learn to paint beautiful, colorful landscapes in watercolor on rice paper by applying ancient techniques popularized in Japan.

The crinkles in the rice paper add abstract shapes that resemble batiks and work very well when depicting foliage.

After a demonstration in color mixing, composition, brush strokes and painting application, everyone will create their own stunning 11-by-14-foot landscape while receiving individual instruction by artist Linda Pullinsi, known for her use of rich bold color. Class fee, $105 per person, includes instruction, all supplies, wine and appetizers.