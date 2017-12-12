The Calamari Sisters’ Clam Bake shows run through Jan. 21

The Calamari Sisters played by Jay Falzone and Stephen Smith. (submitted photo)

The Calamari Sisters, Delphine and Carmela, return in The Calamari Sisters’ Clam Bake from Dec. 21 through Jan. 21. at the Herberger Theater, 222 E. Monroe in Phoenix.

Returning to the Valley after the previous show’s successful run, cooking with the Calamari Sisters is a comedic musical based on Italian dishes, according to a press release.

The two “over-the-top, plus-sized Italian sisters,” from Brooklyn, bring their brand of musical culinary entertainment, the release said.

Delphine, played by Jay Falzone, and Carmela, played by Stephen Smith, confess their family recipes for the “perfect Italian clam bake” while singing and dancing.

Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursdays; at 8 p.m., Fridays; at 2 and 8 p.m., Saturdays; and at 2 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $50 and $58.

Visit www.herbergertheater.org or call 602-252-8497 for tickets.

