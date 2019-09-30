‘The Burn’ to take stage at Judith Hardes Theatre

From left to right: Mia Johnson, Megan Holcomb, Mary Townsend and Bethany Baca (Photo courtesy of Reg Madison Photography)

BLK BOX PHX will open its 2019-20 season with the Arizona Premier of Philip Dawkins’ “The Burn,” a play that tackles the issue of social media and how it impacts our conversations and our identities.

The play is recommended for ages 16 and over because of strong language, according to a press release. “The Burn” cuts across all age groups, as well as workplace and social environments to address this very real issue affecting our culture and society.

“We are living in a polarized time where there’s no room for a gray area. Everything is yes or no or black or white, and that is destructive,” Mr. Dawkins said in a past interview cited in a release.

“It doesn’t leave room for conversation … social media is a tool and any tool can be used appropriately or inappropriately, creatively or thoughtlessly.”

“The Burn” features Elaine Moe as director and will feature Dramatist Play Service, Inc. as producer through special arrangement.

Cast features Bethany Baca, Megan Holcomb, Mia Johnson, Mary Townsend and J.C. Lawler.

Performances run from Oct. 25 through Nov. 10 and will be at the Judith Hardes Theatre at The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. Show times will be at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets prices start at $15 to $50 and can be purchased online at BLK BOX PHX’s website.