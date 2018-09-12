The Arizona Jewish Historical Society presents Tikkun Olam III — Repairing the World

Tikkun Olam III — Repairing the World is on display through Jan. 23, 2019 at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society, 122 E. Culver St. in Phoenix.

The mixed-media exhibition curated by renowned environmental artist Joan Baron is contemporary art meant to raise awareness and address the theme of “Tikkun Olam: “repairing the world” and “not to stand idly by,” according to a press release.

Seven acclaimed artists were invited by Ms. Baron to be apart of this powerful exhibition, which includes:

Susan Beiner

Liz Cohen

Fatimah Halim

Marie Jones

Janelle L. Stanley

Christine Lee

Deborah H. Sussman

The exhibition consists of three key components: The Power of Art, The Power of Food, and The Power of Words. This collaborative presentation by this group of artists highlights the ways in which art and artists can help to heal our world, the release states.

Tackling social and political issues of modern times without focusing on the political is the goal of Tikkun Olan III.

Event promoters say the original idea for a series of shows where artists would explore this concept began with a show of Beth Ames Swartz at the gallery several years ago. Her passion to bring forward the spiritual aspects of how to live peacefully in the world around us through art was significant in establishing and building a relationship with the Jewish Cultural Center.

The Opening Reception for Tikkun Olam III – Repairing the World is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7.

During the reception, together with organic farmer Maya Dailey, Chef Sasha Raj and Chef Danielle Leoni will present seasonal foods that reflect our unique region.

Two films will be shown during the run of the art exhibition in the small auditorium adjacent to the gallery: “SEED: The Untold Story” and “Tomorrow” in an effort, event promoters say, to illicit discussion and reflection.

The exhibition will be displayed in the newly renovated Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, a historic former synagogue and church that now serves the community as a museum, cultural center, and event venue. Built in 1921, this historic Phoenix landmark served as Phoenix, Arizona’s first synagogue.

Go to azjhs.org.