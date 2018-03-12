Szabo is featured artist at Arizona Senate, Sky Harbor International

The “At Work in Arizona: The First 100 Years” is an impressive photographic project, which was a 15-year endeavor created by photographer, curator and historian, Marilyn Szabo
The project is funded by Alliance Bank of Arizona, according to a press release.
“At Work in Arizona: the First 100 Years” book was published in 2014, including 168 pages including 80 of Ms. Szabo’s own photographs. This exhibition showcases 40 pieces — from a collection of 350 iconic images — that cover Arizona’s history past and present and include a brief history of each image.
This spectacular selection of work includes truly iconic imagery ranging from the “State Capitol” from 1912 or the “Concorde, Sky Harbor International Airport, Phoenix” showing the plane on the airport tarmac from 1986 with Camelback Mountain in the distance.
Plus powerful images of the “Roden Crater, Flagstaff,” large-scale earthworks project in Flagstaff by world famous artist James Turrell, as well as candid images such as “Joe Davis, Mesa Barber” depicting the 90 year old barber cutting hair at Mesa shop for over 60 years.
This unique and powerful exhibition is located at the Arizona State Capital and although not open to the public, an appointment can be made to see the work by contacting the Senate Information Desk at 602-926-3559.
Art at Sky Harbor
The Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Museum is featuring a large solo exhibition of her “At Work in Arizona” collection. The exhibition presents a selection of images from the “At Work in Arizona: The First 100 Years” project providing a glimpse into the past including images of everything from transportation, mining, and manufacturing to agriculture, retail and the arts.
The “At Work in Arizona” exhibition will be on display through June 2018 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Museum in Terminal 4, on Level 3.
For over 25 years, Photographer Marilyn Szabo has been a talented creative force in the arts, here in Arizona. Throughout her career Szabo has continued to captivate audiences with original imagery and create compelling photography that is timely and relevant.
Go to szabofoto.com.