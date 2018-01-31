Stella Artoise Derby DayClub returns to Turf Paradise in Phoenix

The Stella Artoise Derby DayClub, a Kentucky Derby party, returns to Turf Paradise, 1501 W. Bell Road in Phoenix, Saturday, May 5 with a plethora of different features and activities.
Some of those activities and features include air-cooled tents, private betting terminals, all-inclusive VIP tickets, a taco bar, champagne tastings and mint juleps, according to a press release.
The same producers who put on the Polo Championships in Scottsdale will also put on this event. The club opens at 10:30 a.m. with live racing at 11:30 a.m. and the Kentucky Derby beginning at 3:24 p.m.
The air-cooled tent will feature 65-inch TVs which will broadcast the race, track-side betting terminals and a no-host bar that will have a variety of drinks.
General Admission DayClub tickets into the tent start at $30 in advance or $40 at the door with reserved seats being $60. Attendees can also pay for a spot in the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label VIP Lounge with prices at $115 in advance and $125 at the door.
The air-cooled VIP Lounge along the track near the finish line will feature betting terminals, complimentary food by Fried and Fizzy and up to three complimentary beverages including mint juleps, beer, wine and cocktails, DJ and 65″ TVs to watch the Kentucky Derby and live local racing.
Purchase of these tickets also includes one complimentary two-ounce tasting of Dom Pérignon Champagne in the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label VIP Lounge.
Tickets are available now at http://thepoloparty.com/derby/.