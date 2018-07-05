Spanish Harlem Orchestra to perform at MIM Music Theater

The two-time Grammy Award-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra will perform 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at the MIM Music Theater, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix.

The group “sets the standard for excellence in authentic, New York-style, hard-core salsa,” according to a release from the Musical Instrument Museum.

“With dynamic arrangements and pulsating rhythms filled with authentic salsa tradition, the 13-piece band has earned a reputation as the true voice of the barrio,” the release stated.

The orchestra is led by pianist, composer and arranger Oscar Hernández. In the 1970s, he performed with salsa legends, including Tito Puente, Machito, Celia Cruz and Ray Barretto. He also was musical director for Paul Simon and orchestrator and arranger for Gloria Estefan, according to the release.

In April, the musicians released their sixth album, Anniversary, in celebration of the group’s 15th anniversary. Produced by Mr. Hernández and coproduced by trombonist and 2018 Grammy nominee Doug Beavers, “the album features what the band does best: hard-hitting New York salsa that is both contemporary and reverent to its rich musical history,” the release stated.

Ticket prices: $28.50–$48.50. To purchase, visit MIM.org or call 480-478-6000.