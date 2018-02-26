Southwest MicroLiving event to showcase tiny home, garden structures

The Southwest MicroLiving events returns to the Valley to showcase 10 tiny home and garden structures from Valley tiny home builders as well as student teams from Arizona State and Northern Arizona universities.
The event at the Shemer Art Center, 5005 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, will be each Saturday and Sunday until March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a press release.
Attendees can tour these homes and talk with the builders and see an event that highlights living small in the Southwest, including micro gardening, micro art and micro brews.
This includes shopping the art displayed by our Arizona artists each weekend, live music, food & beverage vendors, artist demonstrations and hourly presentations, by Valley companies such as Dunn-Edwards Paints and Arcadia Color Garden.
There will also be kids art activities presented by Shemer Art Center instructors and Arizona Kids Build, plus a micro-art raffle.
There will be a different art theme for each weekend.
For this upcoming weekend, the theme is Art in the Garden and it will focus on different art found in a garden as well as glass and floral art. The following weekend of March 10-11 will focus on the art of bonsai and ceramics as well as providing a chance for attendees to do raku.
Artists participating in various weekends of this event include Linda Taylor, Christy Moeller, Nancy Nakamoto and Sharon Richards, among others, as well as Shemer Art Instructors Sue Hunter and John Erwin.
Ten tents will be available each weekend for business sponsors. Businesses such as solar, roofing, window and door companies can participate, as well as companies offering solar, energy-efficiency, paint, furniture or other products and services.
Pricing will be determined based on the number of weekends participants will be involved.
“The Shemer Art Center was first recognized for hosting a micro-home event in 2012. This year attendees will enjoy the selection of structures we have assembled for our Micro Dream Street, as well as our other event activities,” Shonna James, executive director, said in a prepared statement.
“We are grateful to all of our Arizona artists who are participating as well as our Exclusive Paint Partner, Dunn-Edwards Paints, and Media Partner, Green Living Magazine.”
Admission is $10 per person, $20 per family. This event is a fundraising event for the Shemer Art Center and Museum Association, Inc., a 501c(3) non-profit organization.