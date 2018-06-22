Singer Raye Zaragoza to perform at Musical Instrument Museum

Singer-songwriter Raye Zaragoza will take the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 24 at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. May Blvd. in Phoenix.

Ms. Zaragoza is a voice of modern-day protest songs. Her music and activism are closely intertwined, and many of her songs touch on topics such as being mixed-race in the U.S., Standing Rock, the environment, and indigenous-rights issues, a press release states.

Through her music, Ms. Zaragoza strives to spread awareness of political issues that are important to her. In response to the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota, Zaragoza wrote the song “In the River.”

In 2016, she and her brother posted a video for the song with facts about Standing Rock online and it gained 100,000 views overnight, garnering half a million total along with national media coverage.

“That was eye-opening and showed me music is powerful and has a way of spreading awareness, even for issues that are overlooked,” Ms. Zaragoza said in a prepared statement.

Ms. Zaragoza’s debut album Fight for You displays her compassion, dedication to justice and equality for all, and keen eye for the seemingly small daily moments that become our most meaningful memories.

Her multinational heritage, consisting of Native American (Tohono O’odham), Mexican, Taiwanese and Japanese, deeply informs her music. Ms. Zaragoza has been included in many lists of the best modern-day protest songs, including ones in Paste Magazine, What Culture, and Overblown.

The singer-songwriter performs all over the United States and Europe and has been invited to perform at the United Nations in New York City.

Ticket prices range from $28.50–$33.50. To purchase, visit MIM’s website or call the box office.