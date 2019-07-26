Shemer Art Center to host Inside Perspectives

Weir Farm by Peter Lima. (Submitted photo)

The exhibition Inside Perspectives is slated to run through Aug. 22 at the Shemer Art Center in Phoenix.

This exhibit, which opened on July 17, will feature 80 works of art, created in a wide variety of mediums. Shemer Art Center is at 5005 E. Camelback Road.

The Shemer Art Center was the first home built in Arcadia, a press release claimed. Originally constructed in 1919, it was purchased in 1984 by Martha Shemer, who donated it to the City of Phoenix.

The Shemer Art Center claims to be a “home for the arts.” A release claims it has a warm, inviting place for residents of Arcadia and visitors to learn about visual art, through fun and affordable classes, lectures, workshops, exhibits and events.