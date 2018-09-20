Scorpius Dance Theatre ushers in Halloween with “A Vampire Tale”

Scorpius Dance Theatre presents “A Vampire Tale” Oct. 4-13 at Phoenix Theatre’s Hardes Theatre, 1825 N. Central Ave.

Dubbed ‘The Nutcracker’ of Halloween, according to a release, the yearly show is celebrating its 15th anniversary season. It also marks the last performance in the show for lead cast members Nicole Olson and Gavin Sisson, who play the Queen and King.

“This year’s production of ‘A Vampire Tale’ is very bittersweet. I’m so excited to have reached a milestone anniversary for the show,” stated choreographer Lisa Starry.

“However, with Nicole and Gavin dancing their final season in the show, the milestone also has so many other meanings. I am forever grateful for their contribution to the show and for our fans who have continued supporting us every year.”

“A Vampire Tale” is a “dark and sexy drama, quirky and comedic episodes, and visually stunning dance and aerial feats,” the release stated, adding it showcases 17 dancers and aerialists.

The show runs for two weekends: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6 and 10-13.

The Oct.13 performance includes a closing night farewell party at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $32 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Phoenix Theatre box office at 602-254-2151 or scorpiusdance.com.