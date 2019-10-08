Sanctuary to host Aarón Sánchez for culinary series

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa’s Lunch and Learn culinary series returns this fall with chef and author Aarón Sánchez.

On Nov. 17, Mr. Sánchez will join Sanctuary’s executive chef Beau MacMillan and 125 guests for an interactive culinary demo on the Wolf and Subzero Demo Stage, according to a press release.

Guests can eat a three-course luncheon showcasing dishes and beverages, which draws inspiration from Mr. Sánchez’s latest memoir “Where I Came From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef” and will leave with a signed copy of the bestselling book.

Mr. Sánchez is chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez, a critically acclaimed Mexican restaurant in New Orleans. He rose to fame as a co-star of the Food Network’s series “Chopped” and is a judge/host on Fox’s “MasterChef.”

Lunch and Learn with Mr. Sánchez begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Tickets are $135, including tax and gratuity. Guests are encouraged to reserve early as space is limited.