Sanctuary resort to host Bar Brawl throughout summer

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is at 5700 E. McDonald Drive.

Bar Brawl, Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa’s battle of the bartenders, is returning to jade bar for its fifth year.

At 8 p.m. every Sunday from July 14 to Aug. 25, top mixologists from various Valley establishments will battle for the title of Bar Brawl Champion, according to a press release. Sanctuary is at 5700 E. McDonald Drive in the Town of Paradise Valley.

This year’s Bar Brawl theme is hotels vs. bars, pitting bartenders from local hotels and bars against one another to determine which establishment truly reigns over Paradise Valley.

Resort guests, locals and cocktail connoisseurs are invited to watch the competitors while listening to music from DJ Hybrid and a selection of food and drink at happy hour prices.

Sanctuary’s Executive Chef Beau MacMillan and jade bar Manager Eddie Garcia will co-host the event with celebrity judges making appearances at each round. Admission to all events is free and open to the public.

The first matchup will feature the Sanctuary’s Michael Testa against Tina McDonald of La Bocca North, 5415 E. High St. in Phoenix. After that, Chris Ortega of The Camby, 2401 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, will take on Samantha Hickman of The Windsor, 5223 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.

Miguel Mora of Hotel Adeline, 5101 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, will compete against Henry Whittaker of The Brickyard Downtown, 85 W. Boston St. in Chandler. That match is slated for July 28.

The final first-round matchup will feature Robert Porter of The Phoenician, 6000 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale, against Colton Brock of Ladera Taverna y Cocina, 8729 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.

Winners will then advance to the semifinals, slated for Aug. 11 and 18. The resort will host the championship round Sunday, Aug. 25.

Sanctuary is a boutique property on Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley. The resort has international acclaim for its contemporary design, award-winning elements restaurant and Sanctuary Spa.

Westroc Hospitality manages Sanctuary, which is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection. This allows guests access to the iPrefer guest loyalty program. Sanctuary is a consistent recipient of several travel industry awards.