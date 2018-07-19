Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain to host chefs in cooking series

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa’s kitchen, 5700 E. McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley, is heating up for its Lunch and Learn series, now in its 16th year, which will begin Saturday, Aug. 4 and run until Saturday, Sept. 1.

Top chefs will join Sanctuary’s Executive Chef Beau MacMillan for interactive cooking demonstrations including a three-course meal with wine, live musical entertainment, question-and-answer opportunities and take-home recipes, according to a press release.

It will be in the Views Ballroom, the lunch event Saturday, Aug. 11 is priced at $85 per person and begins at noon while the dinner events are priced at $145 per person. Tickets can also be used for a special room rate Saturday night based on availability.

Chef Carl Ruiz will kick-off the series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4. Mr. Ruiz is the owner of the Italian restaurant, Marie’s Italian Specialties, in Chatham, N.J. When not creating Italian meals, he can be seen as a judge on Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games. He will be preparing an Italian-Inspired Lunch and Learn Dinner paired with Italian wines.

Chef James Porter will follow at noon Saturday, Aug. 11. Mr. Porter is a local chef, and owner of TERRA farm + manor in Prescott, Arizona. He will be sharing a farm-to-table inspired lunch, paired with unique American wines.

The next demonstration will feature Tony Abou-Ganim, Samantha Sanz and Rene Andrade at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

Mr. Abou Ganim is a world-class mixologist, bar owner and author. He will be creating cocktails for a dinner by local chefs Ms. Sanz of Talavera, and Mr. Andrade, who is opening Tempe’s Ghost Ranch this summer. This will be a Mexican-inspired dinner, paired with Fortaleza tequila cocktails.

The last demonstration in the series will be Chef Danny Grant at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1. He is a chef and restauranteur based in Chicago. He was the youngest U.S. chef to earn two Michelin stars (2011 and 2012). Grant will prepare a dinner, paired with some of California’s best wines, starting at 6:30 p.m.