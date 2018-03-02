Sanctuary on Camelback features metalsmith jewelry artist

The work of renowned metalsmith jewelry artist Rosa Kilgore, the fifth Artist in Residence this season at the Sanctuary on Camelback Resort, 5700 E. McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley, will be featured through the end of March.
The Sanctuary on Camelback Resort, will host “Sunset Cocktails with the featured Artist Rosa Kilgore,” on Thursday, March 8, with an artist reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Paradise Views Terrace, according to a press release.
In-house guests and community can meet her while enjoying the sunset and setting over light fare and wine.
Sanctuary on Camelback will host Artist Workshops with Ms. Kilgore from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Praying Monk, a room attached to the Elements restaurant, on Saturday, March 10 and Saturday, March 17 for $125 per person.
The will be a workshop using sterling silver, semi-precious stones and a range of charms and amulets that will be available to use. Ms. Kilgore will show participants techniques for creating wearable art and aid guests in achieving a piece they will enjoy for years.
Following each workshop, participants can join the artist for a group lunch at Elements Restaurant. Lunch includes a three-course fixed menu offered at an addition, the release added.
Ms. Kilgore is from a family of artists, art collectors, and gallerists. She was influenced by other jewelers including her uncle, Jesse Monongye a jewelry maker, and her mother, Linda Margaret Kilgore, a renowned steel sculptor.
She began art classes and workshops at an early age while living in London. She garnered national awards in jewelry making while attending The Orme School and DePaul University, the release said. She’s lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico and in Arizona where her family has resided for generations.
Led to metalsmithing while living in Los Angeles, Ms. Kilgore has always been drawn to the medium of metal, the release noted. She studied casting and fabrication techniques with a Navajo silversmith, Dorothy Jeffrey.
“A trained silversmith, most of my pieces are first fabricated in silver and then molded for casting,” Ms. Kilgore said in a prepared statement. “Taking my inspiration from the world around me, I am inspired most by textures and not interested in the perfect, preferring to ‘scar’ the metal with hammer and anvil.”
Spaces are limited and advance reservations are required for each artist workshop. Intimate artist workshops are limited to seven guests. Call Alison Bontrager at 480-607-2321 or email at abontrager@sanctuaryaz.com for reservations.
For more about Artist Kilgore visit RosaKilgore.com. Information about the Artist in Residence program visit https://www.sanctuaryoncamelback.com/dining/special-events/artist-in-residence/.