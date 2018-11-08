Rosa Kilgore to showcase jewelery at Phoenix Art Museum

The Museum Store at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 N. Central Ave., will showcase a Jewelry Trunk Show featuring Arizona-based Rosa Kilgore Jewelry from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 in conjunction with Small Business Saturday.

Ms. Kilgore is a fifth generation Arizonan from a family of artists, art collectors and gallerists, according to a press release.

From a young age, she was immersed in the art world thanks to her family and is well traveled but finds herself consistently drawn back to her native desert. She attended The Orme School and DePaul University where she garnered national awards in jewelry making.

Influenced by the artists and other jewelers in her family, she grew up watching her uncle Jesse Monongye make jewelry, as well as her mother Linda Margaret Kilgore, a steel sculptor.

Ms. Kilgore says she has always been drawn to the medium of metal eventually studying casting and fabrication techniques with a Navajo silversmith, Dorothy Jeffrey, a release states.

A trained silversmith, most of her pieces are first fabricated in silver and then molded for casting. Her work is created using the lost wax casting method, combined with other ancient and modern techniques, creating textured sterling silver and ancient bronze jewelry.

Ms. Kilgore often incorporates freshwater (cultured) pearls, along with many semi-precious stones such as garnet, amethyst, American turquoise, pyrite, lava and more.

“When designing my jewelry, I prioritize versatility and personal style, I want my jewelry to be easy to wear and easy to mix, but still authentic,” she said in a prepared statement. “My goal is to create pieces that will be worn for years to come.”

Ms. Kilgore’s jewelry is textured, raw, and has a southwestern perspective. She works out of her pine forest home studio in Flagstaff and Studio AFUERA in Scottsdale. Her jewelry is sold in galleries and fine boutiques in Idaho, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Montana and Arizona.

She was the artist in residence at Scottsdale’s Sanctuary Resort in March 2018. This past September, the metalsmith was featured in the Arizona Red Book Magazine along with her mother, painter and sculptor Linda Margaret Kilgore; and her stepfather, studio potter Nicholas Bernard.