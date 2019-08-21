Rising Youth Theatre announces new season, operational growth

Rising Youth Theatre announces a new season of programming and an expanded operational structure centering young people at all levels of the organization.

In the new staff structure for the youth leadership organization that uses theatre and story to position young people in advocacy spaces, adult artists and administrators Julio-Cesar Sauceda, Sarah Sullivan, and Xanthia Walker will serve as producing artistic collaborators, while youth artists Thameenah Muhammad and Paula Ortega will be transforming artistic collaborators, according to a press release.

This staff team is complete with four apprentice artistic collaborators, youth artists Trinity Lugo, Quinn Pursell, Rene Sandoval Martinez, and Sofia Fencken, the release added. The nine-person staff team will work with the board of trustees, the entire artistic ensemble, and a range of community partners to ensure that Rising Youth Theatre serves its mission and the community.

The company is taking on several major projects in the 2019-2020 season, according to the release, noting the year-long project, Face to Face will address the intersections of race, class, and age. The longest-running project, The Light Rail Plays, will return for a seventh year, centered in the Tempe Transportation Center.

Also, the company produces various school and community programming, including a collaborative arts project in Douglas, Arizona and Agua Prieta, Sonora, an Arts in the Parks project with the City of Tempe, school residencies at Create Academy, Vista College Prep, Genesis Academy, and more, the release noted.

And, the company has a major partnership with the ACLU of Arizona’s #Demand2Learn campaign funded by a grant from the Vitalyst Health Foundation to develop youth-led trainings in healthy teacher/student relationships for schools, aimed at shifting the discipline practices in classrooms towards restorative justice approaches, the release said.

Rising Youth Theatre is committed to creating plays that are accessible to the entire Valley, the release said, noting that all performances in the 2019-2020 season will be presented to audiences on a donation basis, free to the public. There is no cost for a young person to participate in Rising Youth Theatre.

Youth and adult artists interested in applying to be part of Face to Face, visit https://tinyurl.com/face2faceapplication.

Young people and adult professional artists interested in being involved, contact Rising Youth Theatre through the website, RisingYouthTheatre.org or info@RisingYouthTheatre.org.