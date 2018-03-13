Rice Brothers to play at Beth Ami Temple’s Sounds of Spring concert

The Rice Brothers, a pair of young, internationally-acclaimed musicians who have performed across Europe and the U.S., will usher in notes of hope and enthusiasm when they headline the annual Sounds of Spring concert in Paradise Valley.
The brothers, who have played at Carnegie Hall in New York City, will play at Beth Ami Temple, 3535 E. Lincoln Blvd., at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, according to a press release.
The siblings, who play both piano and cello, will perform an hour-long concert featuring a blend of classical music, gospel, jazz, ragtime and boogie woogie.
Chopin’s music is featured prominently in their concerts in part because of the brothers’ Polish heritage, highlighted by their receiving the 2015 Polish Heritage Award from the Polish American Congress, a release states.
The duo’s manner of performing was inspired by a family trip to Disneyland when older brother Johnny was 3 years old. Hearing and seeing a Disneyland pianist playing boogie woogie and ragtime left the elder Rice brother entranced, and he soon began music lessons.
Baby brother Chris followed shortly thereafter at age 2.
Decades of practice and rigorous training with accomplished teachers and performers led to each brother winning gold medals in international Chopin piano competitions which was capped by an awarding of their Carnegie Hall debut performance.
The brothers not only play musical instruments, but understand its importance within their family and the greater community, a release states.
They are deeply committed to the extent which music can bring profound benefits to individuals and to the broader community, with regard to such issues as health, education and even the effective resolution of conflict.
Johnny Rice said the intersection of springtime renewal and music speaks to the brothers.
“Nothing can be made new unless people are willing to approach life’s content in a creative way, or else things would most likely stay exactly as they are,” Johnny Rice said in a prepared statement.
“One of the biggest things that music does is provide a role model of what people are capable of in the realm of creativity.”
Beth Ami Temple has had yearly musical performances since 2012 with a variety of performers, according to event chairperson Donna Horwitz. The concert is open to the general public. Light refreshments will be served after the concert.