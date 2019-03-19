Rice Brothers return to headline Paradise Valley spring concert April 7

The Rice Brothers, an internationally acclaimed musical duo who have performed extensively across Europe and the United States, will headline the annual Sounds of Spring concert at Paradise Valley’s Beth Ami Temple.

The siblings, talented in playing both piano and cello, will perform a lively hour-long concert featuring a blend of classical music, gospel, jazz, ragtime and boogie woogie.

The Sounds of Spring concert will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Beth Ami Temple, located inside Palo Cristi Church at 3535 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. Tickets are $25.

Chopin’s music is featured prominently in their concerts in part due to the brothers’ pride in their Polish heritage, highlighted by their receiving the 2015 Polish Heritage Award from the Polish American Congress, according to a press release.

The Rice Brothers are only the second musicians to be invited back for a return engagement by the temple.

“The Rice Brothers performed at our yearly fundraiser last year, and they were so well received that practically everyone in the audience requested that we bring them back this year,” event chairperson Donna Horwitz said in a prepared statement. “We aim to please, so it is our pleasure to have them once more at our annual concert.”

The duo’s youthful and exuberant manner of performing was inspired by a family trip to the “Happiest Place On Earth” when older brother Johnny was a toddler.

Hearing and seeing a Disneyland pianist playing boogie woogie and ragtime left the elder brother entranced, and he soon began what would be years of music lessons.

Chris followed shortly thereafter at age two.

Decades of practice and rigorous training with accomplished teachers and performers led to each brother winning gold medals in international Chopin piano competitions which was capped by performing at Carnegie Hall, the press release stated.

The concert is open to the general public. A raffle for Judaic prizes will be held, and light refreshments will be served immediately following the musical performance.

Tickets may be purchased at the door or by emailing Donna Horwitz at azhorwitzs@cox.net or calling her at 602-997-5623.

Go to bethamitemple.org.