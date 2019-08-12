Rescue animal adoption, community event to be held Sept. 28

Greg Wolfe of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage announces the real estate company’s second annual pet adoption and community event.

Taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at the office, 3113 E. Lincoln Drive in Phoenix, according to a press release, the D.A.R.E. unit will also be there providing a fingerprinting record and pertinent information diary to those with children.

The adoption event will benefit two groups: the MCSO M.A.S.H. unit, which rescues animals in abusive conditions or worse, including drug related or crime-based, and having female inmates rehab them for adoption; also “animal doctors to the rescue,” consisting of individuals, spearheaded by veterinarians, who help retrieve hurt or sick stray animals or if the owner is unable to be found, the release said.

The inaugural event last year raised more than $2,000 and 400 pounds of dog and cat food to help three rescue groups and pay for a rescue dog’s surgery, the release added.