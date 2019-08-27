Red Rocks festival announces local concerts

Red Rocks Music Festival recently announced three concerts to take the stage in Town of Paradise Valley and Phoenix.

Paradise Valley United Methodist Church is hosting a concert Sept. 6 featuring Yibin Li. (Submitted photo)

Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, 4455 E. Lincoln Drive, will host East Meets West at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6. Other concerts include From Mozart to Gershwin and More; and Polonaise — Fantasie, The Story of a Pianist at Temple Chai, 4645 E. Marilyn Road in Phoenix.

East Meets West will feature Chinese Folk Songs and music from Moritz Moszkowski, according to a press release. Featured informers include Yibin Li and David Ehrlich on the violins; Christopher McKay on viola; Jan Simiz on cello; and Teresa Ehrlich on the piano.

From Mozart to Gershwin and More will feature selections from Mozart as well as Coleridge Taylor Clarinet Quintetes, George Gershwin and William Bolcom.

Performers include Alex Laing on the clarinet; Mr. Ehrlich and Ms. Li on violins; Mr. McKay on viola; and Ms. Simiz on cello. This concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.

Polonaise — Fantasie, The Story of a Pianist will feature Inna Faliks, who is the head of piano area at UCLA, performing the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. This concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

All concerts are $36 for general admission and $14 for children 14 and under, a release states.

The Red Rocks Music Festival educates, engages and challenges audiences through a collaboration of musicians from leading Arizona performing arts organizations and world-acclaimed artists. An integral part of the Festival’s mission is education.

The festival provides outreach educational music programs that inspire students to appreciate and continue their interest in the arts.