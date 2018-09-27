ProMusica Arizona announces auditions for musical premiere

ProMusica Arizona is conducting auditions for the Arizona premiere of Craig Bohmler’s musical “Mountain Days.”

The play by PMAZ, the community Chorale and Orchestra of North Phoenix, is based on the life of conservationist John Muir, with book and lyrics by Tony-nominated playwright, Mary Bracken Phillips.

In addition to the PMAZ Chorale and Orchestra, Mountain Days will feature Arizona actors Rusty Ferracane, Trisha Ditsworth, James Gish and Matt Newhard in a multi-media, semi-staged concert version of the musical, according to a release.

Performances will be on March 23-24 with a limited number of rehearsals in March to be announced.

PMAZ is seeking additional men and women of all ages and children 10-18 years old to perform a variety of solo singing and speaking roles. “As this is a volunteer organization, these roles will also be on a volunteer basis and will be non-paying,” the release stated.

Auditions will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Sunrise Methodist Church, 19234 N. 7th Ave., Phoenix.

Auditioning performers should prepare 32 bars of a classical musical theater piece that demonstrates range and musicality (accompanist will be provided). They also may be asked to do a cold reading using sides from the script that will be provided.

Auditions are by appointment only. To schedule an audition time, call Patti Graetz at 602-570-4458.