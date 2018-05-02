Pompeii exhibition returns to Italy May 28

The final days of Pompeii: The Exhibition have arrived at the Arizona Science Center.
A glimpse of life in Pompeii before and after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius on Aug. 24, 79 A.D. leaves the center, 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix, Monday, May 28, and heads back to Italy.
More than 100,000 guests have seen the exhibition in Phoenix so far, according to a release from the center.
There are more than 200 artifacts on display from the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy, including wall-sized frescoes, mosaics, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, statues and ancient Roman coins.
“In perhaps the most powerful portion of the exhibition, exquisite body casts of adults and children vividly communicate the emotions of the victims,” the release stated.
Due to demand, the center has added additional Pompeii After Hours events for guests who prefer to visit only Pompeii: The Exhibition as the rest of the center is closed. Guests can add on “Supervolcanoes,” one of the Center’s Dorrance Planetarium shows.
The evening exhibition will remain open 5-9 p.m. May 6, 13, 17, 20, 23, 24, 27, 25 and 26.
In addition, the last in the Pompeii Uncovered Lecture Series is scheduled for 7:15-8:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, when the role of gender and sex in Roman culture will be discussed.
The lecture is included with the price of the After Hours event but requires an RSVP as seating is limited in the Irene P. Flinn Theater.
Science Center members can enter the Pompeii exhibition before the public on Saturdays and Sundays for the remainder of the run. Members can reserve a 9:30 a.m. or 9:45 a.m. entry time, up to 30 minutes before the exhibition opens to the public.
The exhibition requires a timed-entry ticket, available every 15 minutes 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance purchase is recommended.
Guests can purchase tickets online at azscience.org/pompeii, or in person at Arizona Science Center.
Pompeii After Hours tickets are $14 and do not require general admission. During regular hours, guests must purchase general admission and a ticket for the exhibition. Exhibition tickets are $11.95 for adults and $9.95 for children (3–17).
Arizona Science Center Member pricing is $9.95 for adults and $7.95 for children. General admission is $18 for adults, $13 for children and free for members. Active military and students receive a $2 discount from general admission with valid identification.