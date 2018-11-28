Phoenix Theatre to host The Good Feelz for ‘Under the Mizzletoe’

Phoenix Theatre is hosting the production “Under the Mizzletoe” for two performances in late December on its Hormel Theatre, 18525 N. Central Ave.

The show is a mix between heartwarming and humorous, a press release claims, and will feature a vocal trio that will perform holiday classics, familiar favorites and songs that might not be so well-known. The trio consists of Lisa Fogel, Brian Sweis and Adam Vargas.

The theatre says the play is a “festive celebration of song” for those of all ages. Although, the theatre did warn of mild adult humor in the show.

The vocal trio, known as The Good Feelz, are regulars around the Valley and at Phoenix Theatre. They performed last year’s holiday cabaret called “Chrizmaz with The Good Feelz,” as well as various other Mainstage productions, The New Works Festival and Partners That Heal.

There will be two performances Saturday, Dec. 22: one at 3 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29 with general admission going for $34 a ticket and $47 for VIP tickets, according to a release.

VIP tickets include seating in the first two rows, signed souvenir poster, photo op after the show and a swag bag.