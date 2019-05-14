Phoenix Symphony to perform space-themed concert at monOrchid

The Phoenix Symphony will host a space-themed concert called SYMOHNY: monOrchid Saturday, May 24 in downtown Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

For the first time in the its 70-plus years, Phoenix Symphony will stretch its traditional format with a series that brings the live musical experience to the heart of the Roosevelt Row Arts District.

The inaugural performance, SYMPHNY: monOrchid, will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the monOrchid, 214 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix. The event is in collaboration with True North Studio, according to a press release.

“The Phoenix Symphony provides our city with dynamic performances.” Jonathon Vento of True North Studio said in a prepared statement.

“As huge supporters of the arts we are thrilled to partner with Maestro Tito Munoz and The Phoenix Symphony. At True North Studio we believe that when you experience the unexpected a new sense of creativity emerges. With monOrchid as the backdrop to this first performance it will truly be an unexpected experience.”

The performance at monOrchid, which Virginia G. Piper and Phoenix Symphony Music Director Tito Muñoz will lead, will feature the symphony in selections from classical masterpieces like Holsts’ The Planets alongside pieces from Star Wars and other space themed compositions.

“The symphony is moving in a wonderful direction with this new series,” Mr. Muñoz said in a prepared statement. “Given its colorful personality and artistic vibrancy, Roosevelt Row is the perfect place to kick off this project and we look forward to more innovative productions in the future.”

General admission tickets are $10 with no processing fees, with seated and standing options available on a first come first serve basis. Food and beverage will be available for purchase before, during and after the performance.