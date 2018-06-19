Phoenix Symphony luncheon to raise money for education, community engagement programs

The Phoenix Symphony’s Savor the Symphony Women’s Luncheon returns to Symphony Hall on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 to bring music and food together for a good cause.

The Savor the Symphony has presented talent from the music and culinary worlds to crowds for six straight years. The Phoenix Symphony has announced Deirdre (DeeDee) Vecchione will chair the event and Jane Jozoff will serve as Honorary Chair, according to a press release.

“Jane started Savor the Symphony back in 2011 and the event has seen remarkable success, selling out for six straight years. It’s time to honor her for the incredible contribution she’s made to our community,” Jim Ward, president and CEO of The Phoenix Symphony said in a prepared statement.

“Both DeeDee and Jane have provided their time and talent to lead the event because both recognize the value that a thriving Symphony and educational programs have on the community. The Symphony serves as a catalyst in helping Arizona become one of the best places in America to live, work and play. Their leadership will ensure we continue to raise much-needed funds to support our community programs that reach 125,000 people each year.”

All proceeds from Savor the Symphony benefit The Phoenix Symphony’s Education and Community Engagement Programs, which bring the joy of music to over 125,000 children and adults throughout Arizona each year.