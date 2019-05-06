Phoenix Children’s Chorus anniversary, legacy concert to honor Carpenter

Phoenix Children’s Chorus 35th Anniversary Legacy Concert and final bow for retiring artistic director, Ron Carpenter, will be held on May 11. (Submitted photo)

Phoenix Children’s Chorus Artistic Director Ron Carpenter is retiring after 25 years of service, and his final performance will be on May 11.



Mr. Carpenter will “pass the torch” to the next artistic director, Troy Meeker after the historic, “35th Anniversary Legacy” concert, which will be Mr. Carpenter’s last appearance in his iconic role, according to a press release.



The Phoenix Children’s Chorus concert season has been a farewell to Mr. Carpenter and a celebration of his impact on the Phoenix Children’s Chorus and the Valley of the Sun during the years, the release said, noting how he brought excellent choral music not only to thousands of PCC choristers and their families, but to the entire Phoenix Metropolitan area.



The season will culminate with a farewell performance that will include all 400 current choir members and an Alumni Choir of more than 200 students from the past 25 years conducted by Mr. Carpenter, according to the release.



“I have been extremely blessed to serve these amazing young people and their families for the past 25 years, creating incredible music here at home and around the globe,” said Mr. Carpenter in a prepared statement.

During Mr. Carpenter’s tenure as artistic director, the Phoenix Children’s Chorus has grown from 40 choristers to 400, becoming the largest choral organization of its kind in Arizona, detailed the release.



After his final performance, the Phoenix Children’s Chorus will have performed concerts on five continents and throughout the U.S. in some of the world’s most prestigious concert venues and events from Carnegie Hall to the National Championship Football Game Halftime Show, the release described.



Mr. Carpenter leaves a lasting legacy. The team of music educators he has assembled will strive to continue to elevate the art of choral music for Arizona students in perpetuity, the release noted.



“Having the opportunity to make great music with young people has been the greatest joy of my life. Getting to work with the finest music educators and staff, passionate parents, a committed board of directors, and a completely supportive community has been the icing on the cake for me,” Mr. Carpenter said.

“This organization has become my life’s work.”