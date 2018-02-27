The Phoenicians Barbershop Chorus to celebrate 75th anniversary

The Phoenicians Barbershop Chorus will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a song-filled performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, at the Madison Park School, 1431 E. Campbell Ave. in Phoenix.
The show with feature performances by guest quartet Newfangled Four and Valley choruses The Phoenicians, East Valley Harmonizers, Desert Aires and A Cappella Syndicate, according to a press release, noting the large presence of men’s and women’s quartets expected.
In addition to a grand finale with The Phoenicians and former members singing their traditional chorus songs, “A Ring to the Name of Rose” and “Baby Face,” the release said the group will have an afterglow party at 5 p.m. at the Hilton Gardens Inn, 4000 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix.
A large number of quartets including The Newfangled Four will perform. The release added The Newfangled Four men’s quartet hail from Southern California. Their reputation for singing, showmanship, mixed with humor, won collegiate and district contest championships.
They formed in 2012 and won the Barbershop Harmony Society’s International Collegiate Quartet Championship and Far Western District Quartet Championship, both in 2013, and were finalists in the 2017 International Quartet Contest.
The program will also honor members who contributed to the successful 75-year history of The Phoenicians and Spirit of Phoenix choruses, the release noted. The barbershop chapter, founded in March of 1943, won numerous district and international choral honors.
Many of its members have performed in successful quartets. The chorus has had several names throughout the years and last year returned to its long-time name of The Phoenicians after more than 10 years performing as the Spirit of Phoenix Chorus.
Show tickets at $25 each are available at www.Phoenicians.org. Call 480-947-7464.