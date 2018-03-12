Perovich joins B3 for special matinee March 18

John Perovich, a director, teacher and playwright will facilitate a discussion following the matinee performance of “A Woman on Stage” on March 18 at the SIC Sense Theatre at 1902 E. McDowell Road in Phoenix.
“A Woman on Stage” will play at the SIC Sense Theatre from March 16-24, with shows Friday and Saturday nights starting at 8 p.m.; the special “pay what you can” student matinee is 2 p.m. on March 18.
All other seats are $15 at the door.
Mr. Perovich joins B3 for the special March 18 priced event to make the performance available to all interested persons including students and patrons, according to a press release, describing a play based on a grad student “in an archaic field of study, feeling that her annoying roommates are making less and less sense, when a message comes to her through a man on TV that she isn’t real, but a fictional character.”
“Last season, B3 had the honor of producing John Perovich’s ‘my love | my lumberjack,’ and he’s become an indispensable part of the family since. We’re going to be putting on his one-act in our Festival of Shorts, coming in May. We are thrilled to have him come facilitate a talk-back about A Woman on Stage, a work which he oversaw in development. His perspective on it is unique. For anyone wanting to experience a different kind of playwriting in the fullest possible way, this discussion will be key,” B3 artistic director and A Woman on Stage playwright/director, Ilana Lydia said in a prepared statement.
Go to: http://www.thesicsense.com/