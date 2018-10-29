Performers to serve up Shakespeare with a twist

BLK BOX PHX has announced the second show of its season will be an adaptation of a Shakespearean play that will be selected by the audience.

This play will be “Shakespeare like you have never seen it before, reminiscent of the ole days of the interactive, raucous Elizabethan theater scene,” according to a release.

An there will be “one entirely inebriated cast member.”

Audience members will vote from a selection of three plays and also for which actor they would like to see perform under the influence.

The sober players then have to try and keep it together while nursing their fellow cast member through the play.

The play is for mature audiences 18-plus due to adult content, language and situations.

Performances run Nov. 30 through Dec. 31: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 and 10 p.m. Shows on Sundays are 5 and 7 p.m.

No performances will take place Dec. 24, 25 and 26.

All shows will be at the Judith Hardes Theatre at Phoenix Theatre, 1825 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

Ticket prices are $27-$40, plus a $7 processing fee. Call the box office at 602-254-2151 or visit blkboxphx.com for tickets and information.