Paul Goldschmidt to host Second Annual Goldy’s Bowling Bash

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and his wife Amy, along with baseball and Valley sports stars, are slated to host the Second Annual Goldy’s Bowling Bash Thursday, Feb. 22 at Lucky Strike in Phoenix.
Goldy’s Bowling Bash starts with red carpet festivities at 5 p.m., the cocktail reception and bowling bash at 5:30 p.m. and then an after party in the Gypsy Lounge with dinner, drinks, D.J., silent auction and prizes for certain bowlers, according to a press release.
“Goldy’s Bowling Bash is a ton of fun,” Mr. Goldschmidt said in a prepared statement. “This is a sport where anyone has a chance to win and you get to celebrate and interact with players all night from the MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL, all while raising money at the same time for a great cause.
“This year will be extra special because the event falls right before spring training, so it will be a great kick-off event to the baseball season and many of our friends visiting from other teams for spring training will be able to attend.”
Last year Goldy’s Bowling Bash raised more than $186,000 for Goldy’s Fund 4 Kids, which helps support Phoenix Children’s Hospital, a release states.
“Amy and I have made it our mission to raise as much money and awareness as possible for this amazing cause and children’s hospital right here in the valley,” Mr. Goldschmidt said in a prepared statement.
“We couldn’t do it without the support we receive from fans, players, guests and sponsors at our Goldy’s Bowling Bash.”
The funds raised at Goldy’s Bowling Bash will go to help thousands of children and families right here in Arizona.
Tickets for Goldy’s Bowling Bash start at $500. The silent auction will go live to the public the week of the event and include one of a kind experiences, memorabilia, trips and much more.